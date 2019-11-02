Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Posts 21 points in Friday's loss
Sexton pitched in 21 points (9-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 102-95 loss to the Pacers.
Sexton had finished with exactly 18 points in each of the first four games of 2019-20, as his scoring continues to be by far his most consistent area of production. With that being said, he's averaging only 2.0 assists and has more turnovers (11) than dimes (10) through five appearances.
