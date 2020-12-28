Sexton provided 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Sunday's 118-94 win over the Sixers.

The Cavs are red-hot at 3-0, and Sexton looks like hr's ready for a breakout season in his third year as a pro. He led the team in scoring in their first two games and was second only to Drummond on Sunday. The Alabama product is now a must-start in all fantasy formats due to his top-notch play.