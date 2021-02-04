Sexton recorded 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal across 38 minutes Wednesday in the Cavaliers' 121-99 loss to the Clippers.
Though he was outdueled by Paul George (36 points), Sexton paced the Cavaliers in scoring and was able to get his offense efficiently. As per usual, Sexton's contributions in other areas remained relatively lean, which continues to make him more valuable in points leagues than categories leagues. That said, there isn't an abundance of players averaging 24.3 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 83.2 percent shooting from the line, so Sexton still holds plenty of value due to his excellence in those three categories.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Paces Cavaliers in win•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Drops team-high 29 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Struggles again Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores team-high 13 points•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Near double-double vs. Nets•