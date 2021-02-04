Sexton recorded 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal across 38 minutes Wednesday in the Cavaliers' 121-99 loss to the Clippers.

Though he was outdueled by Paul George (36 points), Sexton paced the Cavaliers in scoring and was able to get his offense efficiently. As per usual, Sexton's contributions in other areas remained relatively lean, which continues to make him more valuable in points leagues than categories leagues. That said, there isn't an abundance of players averaging 24.3 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 83.2 percent shooting from the line, so Sexton still holds plenty of value due to his excellence in those three categories.