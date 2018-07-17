Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Pours in team-high 27 in OT loss
Sexton scored 27 points (9-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 112-109 double overtime loss to the Lakers in the summer league semi-final.
The eighth overall pick in this year's draft was an offensive machine in Vegas, showing a consistent ability to get to the free-throw line. With the Cavs now facing a rebuild following LeBron James' departure, expect Sexton to get all the court time he can handle in his first NBA campaign.
