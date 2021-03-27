Sexton (hamstring) is probable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After two missed games due to right hamstring soreness, Sexton is expected to return. Cedi Osman would appear to be in line to head to the bench as a result, but with Jarrett Allen (concussion) ruled out, Osman may remain a starter if Larry Nance gets the nod at center.