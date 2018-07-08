Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Puts up 14 points

Sexton accrued 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a swat across 29 minutes during Saturday's 86-81 summer league loss to the Bulls.

Sexton has scored a solid 29 points on 10-of-27 shooting through two summer league games. However, he's managed to only hand out two assists. If that trend continues, it seems unlikely he'll be a significant asset in Fantasy this season.