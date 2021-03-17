Sexton had 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and three assists in Tuesday's loss to Miami.

It was yet another double-digit loss for the Cavs, but Sexton notched his first 20-point game since the All-Star break. The third-year guard has shown some improvement this season, but he's still very much a score-first player, and he's totaled just five assists over the last three games.