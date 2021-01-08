Sexton (ankle) has been deemed questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Sexton was a late scratch for Thursday's contest versus the Grizzlies due to the ankle issue and it apparently hasn't subsided quite yet. Look for another update on his status to surface ahead of the 8 PM ET tip-off Saturday. If he's able to suit up, Sexton will aim to continue a stretch of eight straight 20-plus point contests to open the season.