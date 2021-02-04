Sexton is questionable for Friday's game against Milwaukee due to a neck strain.
Sexton was dominant during Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, recording 27 points and five assists over 38 minutes. However, he's now dealing with a neck issue that could keep him out for Friday's matchup. If he's unable to play, Dylan Windler and Damyean Dotson could see increased run for Cleveland.
