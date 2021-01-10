Sexton (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Sexton has missed the past two contests due to an ankle sprain, and he'll be listed as questionable once again ahead of Monday's game. If he's unable to suit up, Damyean Dotson should see increased run against Memphis.
