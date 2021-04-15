Sexton (groin) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Warriors, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Sexton has missed the past two games with a strained groin. The Cavaliers started Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro in the backcourt during Wednesday's game. If Sexton is unable to go, that duo would likely continue to start.
