Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Role may be affected by Garland
Sexton's role may be impacted by the Cavaliers selecting Darius Garland with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 Draft.
With Garland slipping to five, it seems the Cavaliers' front office wasn't going to let him pass by, despite having a positional conflict with Sexton. Sexton averaged 16.7 points on 14.7 shots across 31.8 minutes per game during the 2018-19 campaign, and he notably averaged 21.9 points through the last 20 games of year. It's unclear if he and Garland will play side-by-side or fight for minutes at point guard.
