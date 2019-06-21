Sexton's role may be impacted by the Cavaliers selecting Darius Garland with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 Draft.

With Garland slipping to five, it seems the Cavaliers' front office wasn't going to let him pass by, despite having a positional conflict with Sexton. Sexton averaged 16.7 points on 14.7 shots across 31.8 minutes per game during the 2018-19 campaign, and he notably averaged 21.9 points through the last 20 games of year. It's unclear if he and Garland will play side-by-side or fight for minutes at point guard.

More News

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER WATCH LIVE ANALYSIS
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...

    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NBA DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NBA DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ