Sexton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Sexton was a game-time call Friday due to right hamstring soreness, and he'll be forced to miss a second straight contest. Cedi Osman could serve as a starter once again Friday, while Dylan Windler and Brodric Thomas should also see increased run for Cleveland.
