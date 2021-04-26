Sexton (concussion) will not play in Monday's game against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sexton will miss a second straight game after picking up a concussion during Friday's loss to the Hornets. Cedi Osman was the biggest beneficiary during Sunday's game against Washington, as he returned to the rotation and played 37 minutes, finishing with 19 points, five assists, two rebounds and a steal.