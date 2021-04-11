Sexton (groin) will not play in Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Sexton tweaked his groin Saturday night against Toronto, and he'll be held out Sunday on the second half of the back-to-back set. With Darius Garland (ankle) also out, the Cavs will be without their starting backcourt, so any of Matthew Dellavedova, Brodric Thomas, Cedi Osman, Quinn Cook and Damyean Dotson could be set for a boost in minutes.
