Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 10 in blowout loss
Sexton contributed 10 points (3-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two assists and one steal in a blowout loss to the 76ers on Saturday.
Posting career-highs in points, rebounds, steals and field-goal percentage going into this game, Sexton struggled with his shot against Philly's stifling defense. Due to the extremely lopsided score, head coach John Beilein opted to empty the bench, leaving Sexton to finish the game with 25 minutes. This ugly loss aside, Sexton has been trending in the right direction after his strong performance down the stretch of last season. Reports recently surfaced of the Cavaliers testing the trade market for Kevin Love again, as the team will likely give their young guys large roles, and try to get another high lottery pick to pair with their young backcourt tandem. Still just 20 years old, he and Darius Garland could see their minutes and roles grow as the season wears on.
