Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 12 points Thursday
Sexton had 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 110-91 loss to the Nuggets.
Sexton received more minutes than George Hill once again despite coming off the bench. He managed 12 points with very little else which appears to be the fantasy profile for Sexton. If his minutes can keep trending in the right direction, he could start project some influence in standard leagues for those in need of a scoring streaming option.
