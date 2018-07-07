Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 15 in debut

Sexton finished with 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 72-59 summer league victory over the Wizards.

The No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft, Sexton didn't quite make a splash during his debut. However, he showed off an ability to draw fouls and get to the line, plus some rebounding upside from the guard spot. He'll likely be one of the focal points of the Cavs' offense with LeBron James out of the picture.