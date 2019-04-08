Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 16 in loss
Sexton scored 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and added four assists and a steal in 40 minutes Sunday against the Spurs.
As usual, Sexton failed to produce much outside of scoring, although he led the Cavaliers in points yet again. The rookie guards showcased his scoring talent all season and while his secondary production has yet to catch up, it appears good things await Sexton in the 2019-20 season. Sexton will look to top double-digits for the 22nd-straight game in Tuesday's season finale against Charlotte.
