Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 18 in loss
Sexton had 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-3 FT) in Monday's loss to Chicago.
Sexton continues to score at a decent rate -- he's reached double-digits in every game since Dec. 28 -- but efficiency has been an issue, and his season-long field goal percentage is creeping closer to 40 percent. Monday marked the seventh straight game in which Sexton failed to hit better than 50 percent of his attempts. He also failed to record an assist in 29 minutes and added only three rebounds and two steals.
