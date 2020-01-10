Sexton put up 19 points (9-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt) in a 115-112 overtime victory over the Pistons on Thursday, adding six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 40 minutes of playing time.

Sexton's scoring has been solid over his previous eight outings, posting 22.0 points per game. He's also shot 83.8 percent from the line in that span. However, the lack of reliable supporting stats have held the 21-year old's value back. Putting up 3.1 boards, 2.3 assists and 0.9 threes per game on the season going into this contest, it's difficult to trust Sexton as anything more than a source of points.