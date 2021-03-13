Sexton registered 19 points (7-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three steals, two rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 116-82 loss to the Pelicans.

The 22-year-old scored a team-high 19 points and matched a season-high with three steals Friday. Sexton is enjoying a career year, averaging 24.1 points, 4.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 49 percent from the field. He should continue seeing 35-40 minutes per game as long as the Cavaliers stay within reach of the playoffs.