Sexton had 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-100 loss at Miami.

Sexton's minutes have slightly reduced over the past week and hasn't topped the 30-minute mark in each of his last four games, although his production hasn't been altered by this minor change. He should remain as one of Cleveland's most important scoring threats Friday on the road against the Mavericks.