Sexton finished with 20 points (7-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two boards, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes of a 115-113 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.

Sexton had an off-shooting night in the loss, making just under 37 percent of his shots from the field, but he still managed his sixth 20-plus point game in the last eight outings thanks to pure volume of shots. He'll get another try against the Pistons in Thursday's rematch.