Sexton finished with 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and three assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 99-98 loss to Chicago.

Sexton managed an efficient 20 pointsSaturday, going 8-of-16 from the field in 34 minutes. He didn't offer a lot outside of the scoring and much of that was due to the Bulls lack of defense. George Hill (shoulder) is slated to miss a couple of weeks giving Sexton the keys to the offense. Upon Hill's return, Sexton could keep the starting spot but that remains to be seen. Sexton is worth an add in standard leagues if you can handle the lack of supporting stats.