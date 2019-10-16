Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 20 points in Tuesday's loss
Sexton accumulated 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 loss to the Celtics.
Sexton paced the team in scoring and minutes, though his contributions in the other categories were lacking as per usual. Sexton can likely be expected to score a decent number of points on most nights but he's not a very good passer or defender at this stage of his career.
