Sexton supplied 21 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to the Celtics.

Sexton has scored exactly 21 points in two of the last three games. Nevertheless, his field-goal percentage leaves a lot to be desired, as do his contributions across most of the other categories. Still, Sexton is earning a ton of minutes and his role seems awfully safe.