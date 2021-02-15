Sexton scored 22 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT) and contributed three rebounds, two assists and one steal in the Cavaliers' 128-111 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

After a tough shooting game Friday, Sexton was able to bounce back and have a more efficient performance, despite not making a single three. Sexton is an improved three-point shooter in his third season, shooting 42 percent from distance compared to just 38 percent a season ago. Look for Sexton to get back on track shooting the three against Golden State on Monday after failing to hit a three in two out of his last three games.