Sexton registered 23 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound and two assists in 35 minutes Friday as Cleveland fell to Sacramento.

Sexton's rookie campaign has been a rollercoaster performance wise. The spotlight has dimmed ever so slightly as we all get used to LeBron James wearing a Lakers uniform, and it might be time to let the Alabama product go through the growing pains that any lottery pick will be subject too. He has flashed a shooting stroke, albeit on limited attempts from beyond-the-arc, but he has struggled significantly around the rim (49-percent from within four feet of the basket) and has planted his flag in the long-midrange game. Shot selection is one of Sexton's biggest issues, one that might be easier to solve than other challenges that rookie guards have dealt with in the past.

