Sexton scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go along with four assists across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to the Nuggets.

Sexton led the Cavaliers in scoring and has topped 20 points in five of his last six games. His shooting from three-point range was notable, as he connected for more than two threes for only the second time in his last 17 contests. The rest of Sexton's stat line was relatively empty, though he's still averaging a career-best 4.2 assists per game.