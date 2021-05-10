Sexton had 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in Sunday's loss to Dallas.

Sexton scoring 20-plus points and the Cavs losing big has become a common theme down the stretch, but fantasy managers are no worse for the wear as Cleveland tanks its way to the end of the regular season. It's fair to wonder if Sexton's style ultimately translates to wins, but he's on pace to set career bests in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and field-goal efficiency in his their dNBA season.