Sexton amassed 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 loss to the Pelicans.

Sexton contributed across every category while scoring at least 20 for the 10th time through 15 games in January. He's in the midst of by far his best month thus far this season, and he'll look to finish it off on a high note during Thursday's tilt versus the Raptors.