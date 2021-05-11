Sexton scored 25 points (7-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT) to go along with eight assists, five rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pacers.

Sexton shot abysmally from the field, but salvaged his night by getting to the free-throw line 12 times and converting efficiently. He also notched at least seven assists for the fourth time in his last seven games. Given his 47.5 percent field-goal percentage for the season, Sexton should be counted on to score more efficiently in the final few games of the season.