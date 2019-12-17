Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 25 in efficient fashion
Sexton turned in 25 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 133-113 loss to the Raptors.
Sexton scored at least 20 for the fourth time in the last 10 games, this after doing so only three times through his first 17 appearances this season. Sexton also supplied his highest assist total through eight games in December, as that's one of a couple areas where he has regressed here in his sophomore year. Wednesday's matchup versus the Hornets represents a fairly friendly matchup for fantasy purposes.
