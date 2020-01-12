Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 25 points against Nuggets
Sexton had 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Saturday's 111-103 win at Denver.
Sexton has scored 20 or more points in seven of his last 10 games, and he is averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field during that stretch. He has settled as one of Cleveland's go-to guys on offense, and he should remain on that role Monday ahead of a tough away matchup at the Lakers.
