Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 25 points
Sexton had 25 points (10-18 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-103 loss at the Clippers.
Sexton has scored 15-plus points in 12 straight games, and he has scored at least 20 points eight times over that span. He is also experiencing an uptick when it comes to his efficiency, as he is shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from deep over his last seven contests, a span where he is averaging 22.0 points per night. The accuracy might be lacking at times, but he should remain fairly productive moving forward since he is one of the Cavaliers' most reliable scoring threats night in and night out.
