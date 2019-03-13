Sexton accounted for 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia.

Sexton has been on an absolute tear of late, totaling 82 points over his last three outings and hitting 58.1 percent of his shots from the field in the process. While the rookie guard's been unable to consistently provide strong secondary production, he's improved his scoring ability throughout the year and has flashed the potential that made him a lottery pick last summer. In 67 games, Sexton's averaging 15.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 threes in 30.7 minutes.