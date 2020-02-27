Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 28 against 76ers
Sexton provided 28 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 win over the 76ers.
Sexton had another stellar night from a scoring perspective and also made a solid contribution in the steals column. He has been much better over the last two months than he was through October, November and December, and the sophomore guard really seems to be hitting his stride.
