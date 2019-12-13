Sexton supplied 28 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 117-109 overtime win against the Spurs.

Sexton scored at least 20 for the sixth time through 25 appearances this season. His assist average has dipped a bit, as has his three-point shooting percentage, but otherwise he has improved across most categories as a sophomore, albeit minimally. Still, Saturday's matchup versus a stingy Bucks defense may not be the best time to trust him in daily formats.