Sexton tallied 29 points (12-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 116-100 loss to the Spurs.

The 22-year-old now has back-to-back games with 29 points. Sexton has been on a tear over his last 15 games, averaging 25.6 points, 4.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 47 percent from the field in that span. The third-year guard is doing it all for the 12th seeded Cavaliers, and he should continue playing heavy minutes the rest of the way.