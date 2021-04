Sexton scored 30 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT) with four rebounds and two assists in a 119-101 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Sexton returned from a two-game absence due to a groin injury and picked up right where he left off. The guard has scored 20-plus points in eight consecutive contests, and he's averaged 25.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game over that span. It was also the first game in which Sexton has made multiple threes since March 21 (nine games).