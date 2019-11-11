Sexton had 31 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3PT, 6-8 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 108-87 win at the Knicks.

The second-year had the best scoring performance of his NBA career and did it at a very efficient rate -- Sexton made 62.5 percent of his field goals, a season-best mark for him on an individual game. Considering Sexton has scored 20-plus points in three of his last five outings, he seems to be on the rise ahead of Tuesday's matchup on the road against the Bulls.