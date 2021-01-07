Sexton scored 21 points (8-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with four assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal across 35 minutes in a 105-94 loss to Orlando on Wednesday.

Sexton attempted at least 20 field-goals for the first time since December 26, due in part to running mate Darius Garland missing another game due to a shoulder injury. The young guard has continued to impress without his back-court partner, having continued to score 20 or more points in each appearance this season. Sexton has set career marks in three-point percentage, assists per game and steals per game this year, showing just how reliable and dependable the 22-year-old can be in a lineup.