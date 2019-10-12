Sexton produced 24 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 109-105 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Sexton came through for 24 points Friday, including an impressive 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. He has been talking up the fact he wants to be a 90 percent free-throw shooter this season and he was right on the money here. The lack of assists continues to put a dent in his fantasy value but there is really no place to go but up. Based on his scoring alone, Sexton is worth considering with a late pick as long as your expectations are not sky-high.