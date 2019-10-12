Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores game-high 24 points in loss
Sexton produced 24 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 109-105 preseason loss to the Pistons.
Sexton came through for 24 points Friday, including an impressive 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. He has been talking up the fact he wants to be a 90 percent free-throw shooter this season and he was right on the money here. The lack of assists continues to put a dent in his fantasy value but there is really no place to go but up. Based on his scoring alone, Sexton is worth considering with a late pick as long as your expectations are not sky-high.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Role may be affected by Garland•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 16 in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Drops 27 on Golden State•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Team-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Continues rolling against Clippers•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.