Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores team-best 23
Sexton finished Thursday's game against the Magic with 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block over 39 minutes.
Sexton was Cleveland's leading contributor in the scoring department, although it wasn't enough to prevent an embarrassing loss on the road. The rookie point guard has been hot of late, scoring 23 or more points in each of his previous four matchups. Sexton is averaging 21.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists through the first seven games of March.
