Sexton had 28 points (11-27 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 45 minutes in Saturday's overtime win over the 76ers.

Sexton's efficiency levels were subpar once again, but he's been a player who relies upon volume and not efficiency to light up the scoreboard. Sexton was far from effective from the field and missed four of his five three-point attempts, but he came through in the clutch when his team needed him and remains the Cavaliers' go-to player on offense. He has scored 20-plus points in eight straight contests, surpassing the 25-point plateau in three of his last four appearances.