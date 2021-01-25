Sexton recorded 13 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Celtics.

The Cavaliers struggled massively Sunday and Sexton was one of the team's most sloppy players -- even though he paced Cleveland with 13 points, he benefited from seven trips to the charity stripe while also committing six turnovers, a figure that tied his season-high mark. Sexton also failed to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in the current campaign but also logged 16 minutes, and all signs would seem to indicate he's capable of delivering a bounce-back performance Monday in another tough matchup against the Lakers.