Sexton finished with 25 points (12-20 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-118 victory over the Hawks.

Sexton paced the Cavaliers with 25 points despite attempting just one three-pointer. He got to the rack with ease against a flimsy Hawks defense. He is putting together a nice stretch of games and has been a top-80 player over the past two weeks. He is much maligned for doing very little outside of scoring. However, his recent numbers, along with an improvement on the defensive end, certainly warrant attention in standard leagues.