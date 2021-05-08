Sexton mustered 27 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Friday's loss against the Mavericks.

Sexton has scored at least 25 points in three of his last five appearances since returning from a three-game absence, and he has put up 22 or more points in all but one of his last 15 outings since the beginning of March. The star guard is handling an even bigger role on offense with Darius Garland (ankle) sidelined and should have an even higher usage rate during the final days of the regular season.