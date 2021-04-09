Sexton mustered 27 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's win over the Thunder.

Sexton led the Cavaliers in scoring, something that has been a trend all season long, and he also extended his sizzling run -- he has now scored 20 or more points in each of his last six appearances while accomplishing that feat in 10 of his previous 11 contests. Sexton regularly complements those figures with assists and rebounds on a nightly basis, but there's no question most -- if not all -- of his fantasy upside lies on what he can do scoring the rock.